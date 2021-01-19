Inaugural Event to Celebrate Resiliency of Black Americans

by Alabama News Network Staff

DETROIT (AP) – The resiliency, culture, and heroism of Black Americans and the African diaspora will be the central theme of a virtual event Tuesday evening that will celebrate the nation’s diversity before President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is slated to offer remarks at the event, “We Are One,” which will also honor the historic nature of her being the first Black and South Asian woman to become vice president of the United States. Several of the nation’s top Black leaders will also deliver remarks, including House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, Stacey Abrams, Congressional Black Caucus Chairwoman Rep. Joyce Beatty, Sen. Cory Booker, and the incoming senator from Georgia, Rev. Raphael Warnock.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)