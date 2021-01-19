McConnell Says Mob that Stormed Capitol Was “Fed Lies” by President Trump

by Alabama News Network Staff

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) is explicitly pointing his finger at President Trump for helping to spur the recent attack on the Capitol.

McConnell said today on the Senate floor, “The mob was fed lies. They were provoked by the president and other powerful people.”

McConnell spoke six days after the Democratic-led House impeached Trump on charges of inciting the Jan. 6 attack.

A Senate trial on whether to convict Trump and perhaps bar him from again holding federal office is expected to begin in the coming days. After years of supporting Trump with little criticism of him, McConnell has said he’s not decided whether he would vote to convict him.

McConnell vowed a ‘safe and successful’ inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday. It’s an unparalleled time of transition as the Senate presses ahead to his impeachment trial and starts confirmation hearings on Biden’s Cabinet.

