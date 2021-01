by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Fire/Rescue Department is investigating a fire in the 00 block of Halstead Drive. Upon arriving on the scene, firefighters found a single-wide mobile home engulfed in flames.

1/3 Courtesy of Montgomery Fire/Rescue

2/3 Courtesy of Montgomery Fire/Rescue

3/3 Courtesy of Montgomery Fire/Rescue





Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames. All occupants of the structure were able were outside prior to fire units arriving. No injuries reported.

Montgomery Fire/Rescue continues to investigate the cause of the fire.