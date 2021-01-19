Pay It Forward: Richard Williams of Montgomery

by Ellis Eskew

At the beginning of the pandemic, our cameras captured Metropolitan United Methodist Church in action as they served thousands of people in west Montgomery.

And they haven’t stopped.

“We were able to serve over 18,000 households and move over 70 tons of food during pandemic,” said Pastor Richard Williams.

Pastor Williams has partnered with other volunteers and agencies to make it happen.

“He is a phenomenal leader and a heart for others and I love, love, love his work,” said Regina Coley, who nominated Williams.