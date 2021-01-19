Police Investigate Dothan’s First Slaying of 2021

by Alabama News Network Staff

DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) – Police in Dothan are investigating the Alabama city’s first homicide of 2021. Police were dispatched Sunday afternoon on a shooting call. Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. Police identified the victim as 20-year-old Willis Rambo Jr. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators were still gathering information Monday. No arrests had been announced.

