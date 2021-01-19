President Trump Releases Farewell Video

by Alabama News Network Staff

President Trump has released a farewell video on his final full day in office.

In it, he said he is praying for the incoming Biden administration to succeed to keep America safe and prosperous and says, “We extend our best wishes.”

President Trump says as he leaves office, “I stand before you truly proud of what we have achieved together. We did what we came here to do and so much more.”

The President thanked his family, who he says fills his world with light and joy. He thanked Vice President Mike Pence and his family, his Cabinet and staff, the U.S. Secret Service, the military and law enforcement.

He says, “The movement we started is only just beginning.”