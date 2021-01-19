R&B Singer Jazmine Sullivan, Country Singer Eric Church to Sing at Super Bowl 55

by Alabama News Network Staff

R&B star Jazmine Sullivan and country singer Eric Church will join forces to sing the national anthem at next month’s Super Bowl, where Grammy-winning singer H.E.R. will perform “America the Beautiful.” The performances will take place Feb. 7 at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa before the big game and halftime show starring The Weeknd. It will air on CBS.

Deaf rapper and recording artist Warren “WAWA” Snipe will perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “America the Beautiful” in American Sign Language.

Emmy-nominated musical director Adam Blackstone will arrange and produce Church and Sullivan’s rendition of the national anthem. Jay-Z’s Roc Nation company is executive producing the halftime show for a second year.

