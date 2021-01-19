Selma Woman Seeks Justice in Her Son’s Death

by George McDonald

A Selma woman continues to pursue justice in the unsolved death of her son — who was the victim in a traffic homicide back in November.

Thirty year old Martinez Smiley was killed in a hit and run accident on the 700 block of Highland Avenue in Selma.

Rosalyn Smiley is Martinez Smiley’s mother.

“He was walking across Highland Avenue and someone hit him and kept going,” she said.

“No one has been brought to justice yet and we’re still looking for answers.”

Selma Police are investigating the case — as a traffic homicide. Chief Kenta Fulford says investigators in the case — are leaving no stone unturned.

“We want to do everything that we possibly can to help bring closure to the family,” he said.

“We are constantly looking for leads, we’re following up any leads that we do have.”

Meanwhile — the family continues to try and cope with the tragic loss of a beloved family member.

“He was smart. Didn’t mind helping anybody,” said Smiley’s uncle Houston Safford.

“If he seed you doing some work or something, he would just volunteer and lend you a helping hand. And that’s what we all loved about him.”

“He was a good person,” said Smiley.

“Good hearted. He loved people, people love him, he was good to be around. And we just miss him, we want some answers.”

Anyone with information that could help investigators call Selma Police at (334) 874-2125 — or Crime Stoppers at 215-STOP.