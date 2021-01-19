Thousands of People Flocking to COVID-19 Vaccine Locations Across Alabama

by Alabama News Network Staff

Thousands of people showed up at sites from the Alabama Gulf Coast to the Tennessee Valley as Alabama began vaccinating senior citizens for COVID-19.

People spent the night in cars waiting for shots in Baldwin County as health workers began immunizing people early Tuesday. County health workers in Huntsville vaccinated 500 people on Monday although only 300 people had appointments. Other sites opened in cities ranging in size from Birmingham to Rainsville.

The state is offering vaccines to people 75-years-old and older to widen the availability of the shots. Alabama is among the Southern states trailing the nation in the rate of vaccinations.

