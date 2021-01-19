Two Houston Women Charged in Montgomery County with Trafficking In Stolen Identities

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State Troopers conducted a traffic stop at approximately 8:56 p.m. Thursday, January 14, in Montgomery County on a 2019 Dodge Caravan.

The driver of the Dodge was stopped on Interstate 65 near the 167 mile marker for improperly using her lane of travel. Driver Queen V. Landor, 48, of Houston, Texas, and passenger Brittany C. Sims, 30, also of Houston, had evidence of Identity Theft and Fraudulent Credit Card use in their possession. Sims and Landor were both charged with Trafficking in Stolen Identities and placed in the Montgomery County Jail, with bond set at $25,000 each.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division and Special Agents with ALEA’s State Bureau of Investigation continue to investigate.