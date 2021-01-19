Uniontown Awarded Over $130,000 in Response to COVID-19 Outbreak

by Alabama News Network Staff

The City of Uniontown was awarded $130,128.26 in funding by Governor Kay Ivey and the State of Alabama in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. The funding was part of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (the “CARES” Act) authorization that included $1.8 billion for Alabama.

“On behalf of the City Council and our citizens, we would like to thank the State of Alabama for these COVID-19 funds,” stated Mayor Christopher Jones. “This funding has been vital to help keep our senior citizens, families and youth safe during this pandemic. I look forward to working with community leaders, businesses and organizations to distribute all available resources.”

Current research has shown that rural areas in Alabama have some of the highest rates of COVID-19. These areas already lack, in many instances, local access to extensive healthcare. In addition, many citizens do not always receive timely updates nor are they able to acquire all of the resources necessary to fight the pandemic in their own homes.

“The availability of this funding could not have come soon enough,” says William Scott, senior consultant with Tristatz. “We were happy to work with many of our municipalities and counties to develop their COVID-19 Strategic Plans. We also worked with leaders to secure and use funds prior to the deadline of December 30th. The funds were used to purchase PPE supplies, workplace safety items, telework technology, cleaning and sanitation products, and medical supplies.”

Additional information on this funding award may be obtained by contacting Mayor Christopher Jones at 334-628-2011 or cityofuniontown@gmail.com, or William Scott at 334-350-5035 ext. 700 or williamscott@tristatz.com.