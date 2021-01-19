Very Nice Tuesday Ahead; Rain Returns Late Week

by Ryan Stinnett

A cold front will approach the state today, and clouds will be increasing through the day across the state, especially this afternoon, there could be a few light showers along the front overnight across the area, but limited moisture means rain amounts will be light and spotty. The high this afternoon will be in the mid 60s. The front settles across South Alabama tonight, and stalls out the rest of the week.

REST OF THE WEEK: Tomorrow will be a dry day with a mix of sun and clouds; afternoon temperatures return to near 60°. But, the weather turns wet by Thursday and Friday as waves of energy will track along the stalled front, bringing periods of rain back to the state as deep moisture moves north from the Gulf of Mexico. No risk of severe storms, and probably no thunder as the air will be rather stable with temperatures in the upper 50s. Rain totals Thursday and Friday will be in the 1-2 inch range for much of the state, so definitely a nice soaking, but not enough for flooding concerns.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: We will see a lull in the action Saturday as the day will be dry. Expect a partly sunny sky the high will be in the upper 50s. On Sunday, the next system to the west will cause moisture to return through the day on Sunday, and showers are likely return to the state as we head through the day. Highs Sunday will be in the low 60s .

NEXT WEEK: Showers are likely Monday with the approach of another cold front with rain becoming more widespread Monday night before ending Tuesday morning. We will have to montior this system as it could produce some stronger storms Monday night, but way too early to know specifics. Mid-week looks dry before more rain returns Thursday night into Friday. Temperatures remain seasonal with highs generally in the 50s. Still no sign of any bitterly cold air or winter storms for Alabama the rest of January.

Have a Tuesday full of enjoyment!!!

Ryan