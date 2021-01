by Janae Smith

1/6 LILY JAMES CINDERELLA - The Wonderful World of Disney: Cinderella – Tuesday, Jan. 19 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST)

2/6 HELENA BONHAM CARTER, LILY JAMES CINDERELLA - The Wonderful World of Disney: Cinderella – Tuesday, Jan. 19 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST)

3/6 CATE BLANCHETT, LILY JAMES CINDERELLA - The Wonderful World of Disney: Cinderella – Tuesday, Jan. 19 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST)

4/6 LILY JAMES, RICHARD MADDEN CINDERELLA - The Wonderful World of Disney: Cinderella – Tuesday, Jan. 19 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST)

5/6 LILY JAMES CINDERELLA - The Wonderful World of Disney: Cinderella – Tuesday, Jan. 19 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST)



6/6 CATE BLANCHETT, HOLLIDAY GRAINGER, SOPHIE MCSHERA CINDERELLA - The Wonderful World of Disney: Cinderella – Tuesday, Jan. 19 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST) -











Celebrate Disney’s “Cinderella,” a modern classic that shines with beauty, imagination … and magic! Despite being mistreated by her stepmother (Cate Blanchett) and stepsisters, a spirited Ella (Lily James) resolves to take charge of her fate. Add a royal ball, a Fairy Godmother (Helena Bonham-Carter) and a glass slipper, and suddenly – magic becomes reality!

Wonderful World of Disney’s Cinderella airs TONIGHT at 9|8c on your local ABC32!