A Rainy Weather Pattern Ahead

by Shane Butler



We’re entering into a rainy weather pattern for a couple of days. A frontal boundary moves into the state and hovers around through Friday afternoon. We expect cloudy skies with periods of rain Thursday into Friday. Our two day rainfall potential is looking like 1 to 2 inches. Temps will manage 60s for highs and lows in the 40s during the same two day period. We’re in between systems Saturday and part of Sunday. That will give us partly sunny skies and temps topping out in the low to mid 60s for the weekend. Another front heads our way late Sunday ito Monday. Mostly cloudy and wet conditions return. The chance for showers/storms will stick around through the middle of next week. Temps will be rather mild during this time. Daytime highs reach the low to mid 70s both Monday and Tuesday. The rain activity moves out by late Wednesday and that sets us up for a drier end to that work week.