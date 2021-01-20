Alabama Museum to Restore Full-Sized Mock-up of Space Shuttle

by Alabama News Network Staff

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) – The U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville says it will restore the world’s only full-size mockup of the space shuttle along with its external fuel tank and twin rocket boosters. The project announced Tuesday will restore a display that’s been weathering outside the state-run museum in Huntsville for more than 30 years. The work is being funded with a $500,000 federal grant along with corporate donations. The shuttle test model called Pathfinder was mated with a huge fuel tank and two prototype solid-rocket boosters and has been displayed outside the museum since 1988. The restoration project will take several years to complete.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)