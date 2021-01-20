Alabama State Volleyball will not play 2021 Spring season

by Adam Solomon

MONTGOMERY, Ala. | The Alabama State volleyball team has decided to opt out of the 2021 spring season due to health and safety concerns surrounding COVID-19.

Increased numbers around the country played a major factor in the student-athletes choosing to focus on training. Although all precautions were taken to ensure their health and safety, the student-athletes decided they would opt out and prepare for the fall season.

“We support the decision made by our volleyball student-athletes when it comes to their health and safety,” Alabama State Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Jennifer Lynne Williams said. “The safety of our student-athletes will always be at the forefront of any decision that we make, and we will continue to support our student-athletes as we move forward to resuming competition in the fall.”

All other Alabama State programs will continue to compete as scheduled.