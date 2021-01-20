Alabama’s Congressional Delegation Reacts to Biden Inauguration

by Alabama News Network Staff

Members of Alabama’s Congressional delegation are using Twitter to react to the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States. Among Alabama’s seven U.S. representatives and two U.S. senators, 7th District U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell is the lone Democrat.

It’s a new day in America!🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/4EolloVH7e — Rep. Terri A. Sewell (@RepTerriSewell) January 20, 2021

Here is a sampling of tweets from the Republican members of Congress from Alabama, including from Barry Moore, the new Congressman from the Second Congressional District, representing parts of our area:

Today, our nation embraces the peaceful transition of power & what unites us as Americans. For the good of the country & the Alabamians I proudly represent, I joined several of my colleagues in agreeing to find common ground, where possible, with the Biden Administration. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/TwCsth6uM9 — Rep. Barry Moore (@RepBarryMoore) January 20, 2021

From Alabama’s U.S. senators:

Congratulations to our 46th @POTUS, Joe Biden, and @VP, Kamala Harris. I wish them all the best as they lead our country over the next four years. Thank you to the @USNationalGuard and other law enforcement for securing and protecting our Capitol for this important ceremony. — Richard Shelby (@SenShelby) January 20, 2021