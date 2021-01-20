Inmate Captured after Fleeing Community Program in Mobile

by Alabama News Network Staff

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) – An inmate who escaped from a community-based prison program in Mobile is back in custody. A news release from the Alabama Department of Corrections says 53-year-old Michael Lee Jones was discovered missing from a work center in the port city at 2 a.m. Tuesday. He was arrested almost nine hours later around Interstate 65, but details weren’t immediately available. Jones was sentenced to 35 years in 1998 after being convicted of distributing drugs in Talladega County. He was considered a minimum-security inmate.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)