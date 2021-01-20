Local Political Analyst Reacts to Inauguration Day

by Alabama News Network Staff

Despite the controversy and misinformation surrounding Novembers election, Inauguration Day is here, and Joe Biden is the 46th President of the United States.

Biden enters his term facing many challenges such as social unrest and a divided nation, but according to analyst, the most pressing item on Biden’s agenda is addressing the coronavirus pandemic.

President Biden says he wants 100 million shots in arms in his first 100 days in office.

“The first 100 days of a presidency really sets the tone for the entire 4 years,” said former state legislator and political analyst Steve Flowers.

Flowers says Democratic Congresswoman Terri Sewell will be instrumental in Alabama’s affairs in Washington.

“She is our conduit to the White House, she’s our only conduit to the White House. She’s the only democrat in Washington, plus she’s a very well respected member of the Democratic Caucus,” said Flowers.

Flowers also says we can expect to see more spending on social programs, and increased taxes on corporations and the wealthiest Americans.