Montgomery County Mugshots 01/06/20-01/15/21

All are innocent until proven guilty.
AHEARN, DANIEL – Recieving Stolen Property
ALEXANDER, JAVONTE – Fraud Use Credit or Debit Card
BRUCE III, EDWARD – Robbery 1st
COLEMAN-MONCRIEF, KELLY ANN – Break Enter Vehicle
CUNNINGHAM, TERELL – Robbery 1st
FRANKLIN, DE’AUNDRE – Shooting or Discharging Weapon into Occupied Building or Vehicle
HAYWOOD, BRENDEN – Parole Violation
HUNTER, JERMAINE – Unlawful Possesion of Controlled Substance
JACKSON-LEWIS, MICHAEL – Murder (Intentionally Cause Death)
LLANES, EMANUEL- Auto Burglary
MARTIN, BOBBY – Contempt of Court-Child Support
MCCALL, DARIUS – Sodomy 1st Degree
MCDONALD, MICHAEL – Auto Burglary
MCQUEEN, MARY – Child Abuse
MILLER, STANLEY – Hold for Other
MINOR, QUINDARIUS – Attempted Murder-Domestic Violence 1st
NORMAN, ROQUESE – Attempted Murder
PIERCE, QUENTIN – Possestion Controlled Substance
RIDGEWAY, BRADLEY – Theft of Property 1st
SANDERS, CHRISTOPHER – Unemployment Compensation Violation
SMITH, AUGUSTA – Parole Violation
STALLWORTH, DIVONTE – Resisting Arrest
TILLMAN, XIAOSHAUNGTURRIO – Shooting or Discharge Weapon into Occupied Building or Vehicle
