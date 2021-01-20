Montgomery County Mugshots 01/06/20-01/15/21

All are innocent until proven guilty.

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/24 Montgomery County Mugshots 01.06-01.15

2/24 AHEARN, DANIEL – Recieving Stolen Property

3/24 ALEXANDER, JAVONTE – Fraud Use Credit or Debit Card

4/24 BRUCE III, EDWARD – Robbery 1st

5/24 COLEMAN-MONCRIEF, KELLY ANN – Break Enter Vehicle



6/24 CUNNINGHAM, TERELL – Robbery 1st

7/24 FRANKLIN, DE’AUNDRE – Shooting or Discharging Weapon into Occupied Building or Vehicle

8/24 HAYWOOD, BRENDEN – Parole Violation

9/24 HUNTER, JERMAINE – Unlawful Possesion of Controlled Substance

10/24 JACKSON-LEWIS, MICHAEL – Murder (Intentionally Cause Death)



11/24 LLANES, EMANUEL- Auto Burglary

12/24 MARTIN, BOBBY – Contempt of Court-Child Support

13/24 MCCALL, DARIUS – Sodomy 1st Degree

14/24 MCDONALD, MICHAEL – Auto Burglary

15/24 MCQUEEN, MARY – Child Abuse



16/24 MILLER, STANLEY – Hold for Other

17/24 MINOR, QUINDARIUS – Attempted Murder-Domestic Violence 1st

18/24 NORMAN, ROQUESE – Attempted Murder

19/24 PIERCE, QUENTIN – Possestion Controlled Substance

20/24 RIDGEWAY, BRADLEY – Theft of Property 1st



21/24 SANDERS, CHRISTOPHER – Unemployment Compensation Violation

22/24 SMITH, AUGUSTA – Parole Violation

23/24 STALLWORTH, DIVONTE – Resisting Arrest

24/24 TILLMAN, XIAOSHAUNGTURRIO – Shooting or Discharge Weapon into Occupied Building or Vehicle

















































