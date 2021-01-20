One Person Dead in Crash Involving Macon County Deputy

by Rashad Snell

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a fatal crash involving a Macon County Deputy. ALEA State Troopers say the wreck happened Tuesday, January 20, around 5:30 PM.

The crash between a Macon County Deputy and civilian vehicle occurred at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway and Lake Street in Tuskegee. A passenger in the civilian vehicle died in the crash.

Macon County Sheriff Andre Bronson says his heart goes out to the family of the deceased and is keeping everybody involved in his prayers.

ALEA is determining the cause of the crash.