Prattville PD: Suspect Demanded Oxycontin, Hydrocodone, and Xanax During CVS Robbery

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Prattville Police Department is investigating a robbery at the CVS Pharmacy located on Cobbs Ford Road.

Police say an unidentified suspect entered the business and produced a written note pharmacy employee and demanded narcotics. The narcotics included Oxycontin, Hydrocodone, and Xanax. The employees fulfilled the demands of the suspect.

The suspect fled the scene in a dark colored 4-door sedan. He left traveling South on McQueen-Smith Road.

Employee describe the suspect as a black male, wearing a dark hoodie, white hat, and face mask.

Anyone with information on this robbery, call Prattville police at (334)595-0204.