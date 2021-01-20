Rain on the Way

by Ryan Stinnett

This morning we are seeing more clouds and a few spotty showers along a front dropping south, but for the most part it will be a mainly dry day with a mix of sun and clouds; afternoon temperatures return to near 60°. Clouds return tonight and the weather turns wet Thursday and Friday as waves of energy will track along the stalled front, bringing periods of rain back to the state both days. No risk of severe storms, and probably no thunder as the air will be stable with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. Rainfall totals Thursday and Friday will be in the 1-2 inch range for much of the state.

WEEKEND WEATHER: Expect a lull in the rain Saturday as the day will be dry with a partly sunny sky and highs in the low 60s. On Sunday, the front to the south will lift north as warm front causing moisture to return with clouds and showers increasing by the afternoon hours. Highs Sunday will be in the upper 50s.

NEXT WEEK: A developing low pressure system will cause rain to be likely Monday with some storms possible Monday night and into Tuesday as the low lifts north of the state and a cold front moves into the state. Some instability will be involved, so storms are likely, but for now severe storms are not expected, but it remains too early to know for sure, just something to watch in the coming days. The rain should come to an end early Tuesday and mid-week looks dry before more rain returns late in the week, likely on Friday. Temperatures early in the week should be near 70° with highs generally in the 50s the rest of the week. Still no sign of any bitterly cold air or winter weather mischief for the rest of January for Alabama.

Have a whimsical Wednesday!!!

Ryan