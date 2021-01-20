SEASON PREMIERE: Nancy Drew-“The Search for the Midnight Wraith”

by Janae Smith

1/11 Nancy Drew TONIGHT at 9/8c Nancy Drew -- "The Search for the Midnight Wraith" -- Image Number: NCD201a_0263r.jpg -- Pictured: Kennedy McMann as Nancy -- Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

2/11 Nancy Drew TONIGHT at 9/8c Nancy Drew -- "The Search for the Midnight Wraith" -- Image Number: NCD201b_0049r.jpg -- Pictured: Kennedy McMann as Nancy -- Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW -- © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

3/11 Nancy Drew TONIGHT at 9/8c Nancy Drew -- "The Search for the Midnight Wraith" -- Image Number: NCD201b_0167r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Kennedy McMann as Nancy and RJ Hatanaka as Detective Tamura -- Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW -- © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

4/11 Nancy Drew TONIGHT at 9/8c Nancy Drew -- "The Search for the Midnight Wraith" -- Image Number: NCD201b_0353r.jpg -- Pictured: Scott Wolf as Carson Drew -- Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW -- © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

5/11 Nancy Drew TONIGHT at 9/8c Nancy Drew -- "The Search for the Midnight Wraith" -- Image Number: NCD201c_0242r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Leah Lewis as George, Tunji Kasim as Nick and Maddison Jaizani as Bess -- Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW -- © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.



6/11 Nancy Drew TONIGHT at 9/8c Nancy Drew -- "The Search for the Midnight Wraith" -- Image Number: NCD201c_0420r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Leah Lewis as George, Tunji Kasim as Nick, Kennedy McMann as Nancy and Maddison Jaizani as Bess -- Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW -- © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

7/11 Nancy Drew TONIGHT at 9/8c Nancy Drew -- "The Search for the Midnight Wraith" -- Image Number: NCD201c_0477r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Leah Lewis as George, Tunji Kasim as Nick, Maddison Jaizani as Bess and Alex Saxon as Ace -- Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW -- © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

8/11 Nancy Drew TONIGHT at 9/8c Nancy Drew -- "The Search for the Midnight Wraith" -- Image Number: NCD201c_0486r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Alex Saxon as Ace and Kennedy McMann as Nancy -- Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW -- © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

9/11 Nancy Drew TONIGHT at 9/8c Nancy Drew -- "The Search for the Midnight Wraith" -- Image Number: NCD201c_0550r.jpg -- Pictured: Alex Saxon as Ace -- Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW -- © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

10/11 Nancy Drew TONIGHT at 9/8c Nancy Drew -- "The Search for the Midnight Wraith" -- Image Number: NCD201e_000836b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Maddison Jaizani as Bess, Alex Saxon as Ace and Kennedy McMann as Nancy -- Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW -- © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.



11/11 Nancy Drew TONIGHT at 9/8c Nancy Drew -- "The Search for the Midnight Wraith" -- Image Number: NCD201e_001132r2.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Maddison Jaizani as Bess, Kennedy McMann as Nancy and Alex Saxon as Ace -- Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW -- © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.























THE DREW CREW IS BACK FOR SEASON TWO! – Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and the Drew Crew are still reeling from witnessing the visions of their deaths. They realize even more so now that they need to come up with a plan to stop the Aglaeca before it’s too late. Meanwhile, Detective Tamura (guest star Ryan-James Hatanaka “Nurses”) shows up at The Claw to bring Nancy in for questioning as she is now a suspect in a mysterious comatose girl’s assault. Scott Wolf, Leah Lewis, Tunji Kasim, Riley Smith and Alvina August also star.

Watch the SEASON PREMIERE Nancy Drew TONIGHT at 9/8c on your local CW Montgomery!



