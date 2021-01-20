SEASON PREMIERE: Nancy Drew-“The Search for the Midnight Wraith”

Watch the SEASON PREMIERE Nancy Drew TONIGHT at 9/8c on your local CW Montgomery!
THE DREW CREW IS BACK FOR SEASON TWO! – Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and the Drew Crew are still reeling from witnessing the visions of their deaths. They realize even more so now that they need to come up with a plan to stop the Aglaeca before it’s too late. Meanwhile, Detective Tamura (guest star Ryan-James Hatanaka “Nurses”) shows up at The Claw to bring Nancy in for questioning as she is now a suspect in a mysterious comatose girl’s assault. Scott Wolf, Leah Lewis, Tunji Kasim, Riley Smith and Alvina August also star.

