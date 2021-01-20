See What Alabama Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth Said Regarding the Inauguration of Joe Biden

by Alabama News Network Staff

Lieutenant Governor Will Ainsworth on Wednesday released the following statement regarding the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States.

See my full statement regarding Joe Biden being sworn in as the 46th President of the United States: pic.twitter.com/qNYtKpxjoB — Will Ainsworth (@willainsworthAL) January 20, 2021

His statement reads:

“As we mark the orderly transfer of power that serves as the foundation of our country, I wish Joe Biden the best and pray that he will lead wisely while always putting America’s interests first.

But now that Democrats control the White House and both chambers of Congress, elected leaders and legislatures in conservative states like Alabama must stand ready to protect our citizens’ religious freedoms, gun rights, and other God-given liberties whenever necessary.

I will always defend the traditional values that make Alabama such a special place to live, work, worship, and raise a family.”