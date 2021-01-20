Seven Candidates Qualify for Special Election for Montgomery City Council
Seven candidates have qualified for the special election for the District 3 seat on Montgomery City Council. The seat became vacant with the death of Councilman Tracy Larkin on January 5.
Here’s the list of people who qualified for the election:
Orlando Ball
Ernest Claybon III
Paul L. Dallas, Jr.
Ronald James, Jr.
Marche Johnson
Devore Jones
Adrienne Larkin
The special election is set for March 23. If needed, the runoff election will take place April 27.