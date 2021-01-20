Seven Candidates Qualify for Special Election for Montgomery City Council

by Alabama News Network Staff

Seven candidates have qualified for the special election for the District 3 seat on Montgomery City Council. The seat became vacant with the death of Councilman Tracy Larkin on January 5.

Here’s the list of people who qualified for the election:

Orlando Ball

Ernest Claybon III

Paul L. Dallas, Jr.

Ronald James, Jr.

Marche Johnson

Devore Jones

Adrienne Larkin

The special election is set for March 23. If needed, the runoff election will take place April 27.