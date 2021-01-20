Sheriff: Armed Suspect Fatally Shot by Alabama Deputy

by Alabama News Network Staff

PELL CITY, Ala. (AP) – Authorities in Pell City say a sheriff’s deputy fatally shot an armed man while responding to a domestic violence call. St. Clair County Sheriff Billy Murray said Tuesday that deputies were called to a Pell City home after 10 p.m. Monday on a report of a physical domestic altercation. The agency says that when officers arrived, they encountered 56-year-old Kevin Darion Wells, who was brandishing a handgun. Officials say deputies repeatedly ordered him to drop the weapon but he pointed his gun at a deputy. Murray says the deputy fired, fatally striking Wells. He added that the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting.