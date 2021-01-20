Union Springs Man Facing Multiple Drug Charges Following Attempting to State Troopers

by Alabama News Network Staff

A pursuit ending in Macon County has led to the arrest of a Union Springs man.

On Wednesday, January 20 at approximately 7:24 a.m., Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a 2010 Mitsubishi Endeavor for a speeding violation on Alabama 110 near the 30 mile marker in Bullock County. The driver, Marcus Dewayne Kelley, 42, refused to stop and continued east on Alabama 110. Kelley eluded Troopers through Union Springs and into Macon County before coming to a stop on Macon County Road 2 and fleeing on foot. ALEA Troopers apprehend Kelley shortly after and placed him into custody.

Kelley was charged with Attempting to Elude, Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana, Certain Persons Forbidden to Possess Pistol and multiple traffic violations. Kelley was booked into to the Bullock County Jail. Nothing further is available as ALEA Troopers continue to investigate.