Vote for Your Favorite Video in the “Mask Up Alabama” Video Contest

by Alabama News Network Staff

You have the chance to vote in the “Mask Up Alabama” video contest. State medical groups are sponsoring the contest to show people why it’s important to wear a mask during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Judges from the Alabama Hospital Association, the Alabama Department of Public Health and the Medical Association of the State of Alabama have watched nearly 100 videos and narrowed them down to ten finalists.

Voting ends on Jan. 28 at noon. The top three videos will receive a cash prize. The top five will be featured on the sponsoring organizations’ social media pages.