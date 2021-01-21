2 Children Taken from NY Foster Home Found in Alabama

Police Chief Andrew Forsythe of Greece, New York, said a woman who had been in the car with 5-year-old Dimitri Cash Jr. and his 3-year-old sister Shekeria Cash was taken into custody and being interviewed.

Authorities said the two children were taken from their foster home in a Rochester suburb on Monday night, after two men wearing ski masks broke through a window and tied up a woman and two other children.

Forsythe said the investigation found blood evidence, which was processed and led to a local car rental, and the vehicle was tracked to Montgomery. Law enforcement observed the woman leaving and conducted a stop, finding the children under a blanket.

Forsythe said the investigation was ongoing and declined to talk about the men accused of doing the break-in.

