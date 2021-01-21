Alabama Officials Promise to Speed Up Coronavirus Vaccinations

by Jerome Jones

The outlook on COVID-19 in Alabama has not gotten any better since last summer, it has worsened.

At one point last week, 1561 of Alabama’s 1600 ICU beds was occupied, leaving only 61 open ICU beds across the whole state.

After Christmas and New Year holidays coronavirus numbers were higher than every, and the state now has a 7 day average of 2,666 cases per day.

The coronavirus vaccine has been available for a few weeks now, but only a select group of people are eligible to receive vaccinations.

Officials say everyone who wants to get vaccinated will get vaccinated but right now there are just not enough vaccines for everyone.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, the biggest obstacle to vaccination in Alabama is the limited supply of vaccine.

Alabama currently has more than 650,000 people in the current group that qualify to receive vaccinations.

The state is only allocated 50,000-60,000 does weekly.

State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris says the state is entering partnerships with chain pharmacies to speed up distribution.

Harris also says vaccines will be moved from locations that are slow to administer them and to sites that can administer doses faster.

“Our county health departments who are doing vaccinations are under instructions now to do vaccines all day every day until they run out,” said Harris.