Dry Cleaning Business ‘Drying Up’ Due More People Working from Home

by Alabama News Network Staff

The coronavirus pandemic has affected many industries. Dry cleaners have been hit particularly hard. Americans working from home in casual wear no longer need to dry clean their work clothes. Business has also been hurt because of fewer parties, weddings, and other occasions to dress up.

The Drycleaning & Laundry Institute believes 30% of dry cleaners could be forced to shut down over the next 18 months. Those who remain open are trying to adjust.

Dawn Avery with the National Cleaners Association says, “Our plan is to, to help them reinvent themselves.” She says many cleaners are now offering new services like alterations or wash and fold for families. “Because households are chaotic now with home schooling and working from home, and things you didn’t have to do before,” Avery adds.

Dry cleaners hope the vaccine means there are brighter days ahead. Many are just trying to hold out until then.