Former Alabama Lawmaker Ed Henry Pardoned by Trump

by Alabama News Network Staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Donald Trump has pardoned an Alabama lawmaker who pleaded guilty two years ago for his role in a health care fraud case. Former state Rep. Ed Henry had been a state chairman of Trump’s 2016 campaign and received one of the dozens of pardons and clemency grants Trump announced Wednesday on his final day in office. Henry in 2019 pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting theft of government property as part of a plea deal with federal prosecutors. He was sentenced to two years probation.

