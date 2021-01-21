Frazer UMC Invites Women to “Come Thirsty” Conference

by Ellis Eskew

If you’d like to start the new year in a healthier place, Frazer United Methodist Church in Montgomery is inviting all women to their conference next weekend. The conference is called “Come Thirsty” and organizers say its about renewing your mind and taking control of your overall health.

“What we have going on emotionally and spiritually definitely affects how we are physically and all the way around that wheel. And we know if you aren’t emotionally well– these are very difficult times, we know that– that affects you spiritually and your faith and questions about your overriding purpose,” Dr. Michele Olson, Professor at Huntingdon College.

