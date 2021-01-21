Governor Ivey Extends Statewide Mandatory Mask Order to March 5

by Alabama News Network Staff

On Thursday, January 21, Governor Kay Ivey announced she will extend the mandatory mask order. The mask order will be extended until March 5.

Health officials urged Governor Ivey to extend the mask order that was set to expire Friday, January 22. July 15, 2020 is when the mask order was first implemented.

Alabama this week began making vaccines available to people 75 and older in addition to health care workers and first-responders.

State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris says the biggest obstacle to vaccination is the available supply.