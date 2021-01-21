Man Wanted for Montgomery Murder Arrested in Escambia County

by Alabama News Network Staff

The U.S. Marshal’s Task Force have arrested a man wanted for Murder in Montgomery. Pierre Woods, 27 of Montgomery is now in police custody.

Woods faces Murder charges for the death of 27-year-old Joshua Thompson. Police say they found Thompson’s body on November 5, 2020 near U.S. Highway 31 at the Alabama River bridge. Police determined he died from a gunshot wound.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Warrants Division and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested Woods on Tuesday, January 19. Woods was taken into custody at a home in the 2700 block of Massachusetts Avenue without incident.

This was the 53rd homicide of 2020 for the city of Montgomery.