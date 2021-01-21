Montgomery Police Charge Man with Shooting at Hyundai Dealership

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have charged a man in a shooting. Dewontis Groomster, 22, is charged with the shooting.

On Monday, January 18, Police responded to a call of a shooting in the 2800 block of Eastern Boulevard. At the scene, they located an adult male with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. While Montgomery police doesn’t identify the business where the shooting occurred, our crew on the scene identified the business as Capital Hyundai.

U.S. Marshal’s Task Force took Groomster in on January 21. He faces the following charges: Assault 2nd degree and Shooting into an Unoccupied and Occupied Vehicle.

He has a $160,000 bond.