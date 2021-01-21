More Rain Ahead For Friday

by Shane Butler

A very active weather pattern will remain over the region through the weekend into the middle of next week. Several rounds of rain are likely and a few storms could develop during this time as well. Tonight and Friday are looking cloudy and wet with occasional showers passing through the area. Rainfall potential continues to be around 1 to 2 inches. We’re in between systems Saturday and that should be the better day of the weekend weatherwise. Mostly sunny skies and temps in the low to mid 60s are likely Saturday afternoon. Moisture returns quickly and we have showers moving back into the area Sunday. A frontal boundary approaches the state Monday. This boundary could trigger some t-storms ahead of it. We’ll have a southerly to southwesterly winds flow and that should help temps warm significantly Monday afternoon. Temps will climb into the mid to upper 70s for highs. We briefly dry out Tuesday but more rain heads into the area Wednesday. The last of the rain moves out late Wednesday and we’re looking at sunny and dry conditions to end out the remainder of that work week.