MPS Announces Death of Park Crossing High School Coach DeCarlos Perkins

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Public Schools has announced the death of yet another coach within the school system. Park Crossing High School coach DeCarlos Perkins has died.

We’re experiencing quite a bit of sorrow right now, and we’re sending our thoughts, love, and support to Coach Perkins’ family. He will be deeply missed not only at his school but throughout the district. I’m asking our community to support the families that have lost loved ones,” Superintendent Dr. Ann Roy Moore said.

MPS officials say they are working with schools that have suffered the loss of colleagues by providing counseling and support services to students and staff.

The cause of death has not been released by MPS.

We reported that two coaches within the school system died on Wednesday, January 20.