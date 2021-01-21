NEW EPISODE: The Unicorn-“The First Supper”

by Janae Smith

“The First Supper” – When Wade decides to introduce Shannon to his friends, the get-together quickly takes an awkward turn. Also, Noah tries to fit in with the older kids since he’s tired of being one of the babies, and Forrest overindulges in edibles.

Will Wade get his friends to like Shannon after a disastrous first impression?

Watch a new episode of The Unicorn TONIGHT at 9:30/8:30c on your local CBS8!



