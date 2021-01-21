Rain, Heavy At Times, Continues Through Friday

by Ben Lang

After a stretch of sunny and dry days, Thursday is gloomy and gray across central and south Alabama. Thursday morning’s rain was light and scattered. However, rain coverage and intensity likely ramps up Thursday evening and overnight. In fact, rain totals could reach or exceed 2 inches through Friday evening, especially for areas along and south of highway 80. Elsewhere, rain could still amount to near 1 inch. Outside of the rain, expect a cloudy and mild Thursday afternoon with high temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Thursday night lows only fall into the low to mid 50s.

Rain could be quite widespread and heavy at times Friday morning. The rain could remain fairly widespread through Friday afternoon, but gradually tapers off Friday evening and night. Also, clouds may begin to clear in the wake of a frontal boundary. That could allow Friday night’s low temperatures to slip into the low 40s.

This weekend looks drier, but not cloud-free. However, we could see a decent amount of sunshine Saturday, with afternoon highs in the low 60s. Saturday night lows fall into the mid 40s. Clouds increase Sunday in advance of our next weather system. By the afternoon, some showers appear possible as well, but they’ll probably be somewhat hit-or-miss and light in nature. Sunday night lows only fall into the 50s due to clouds and southerly winds.

Showers and storms appear likely next Monday as our next front arrives. The bulk of the rain appears like it may occur during the afternoon and evening, then ends Monday night. However, this front may not make a “clean sweep” of our area, and stall just to our south. That means we could have clouds and even showers lingering across our area next Tuesday and Wednesday. Another developing system could produce another good chance for rain next Thursday, but models are split on the idea, with the American GFS advertising dry weather. Time will tell.