by Alabama News Network Staff

The Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Thomas Wayne Ingram. Ingram, 69, is a white male. He was last seen on Tuesday, January 19 walking on Abbott Road in Jackson Gap.

He may be living with a condition that may impair his judgement.

If anyone knows of his whereabouts, they are urged to call the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office at (256)825-4264.