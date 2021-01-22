Alabama COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard for January 22

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Department of Public Health’s updated vaccine dashboard shows that 223,000 people have received the COVID-19 vaccine in the state so far.

For the week ending January 22, more than half received the Moderna vaccine (shown in blue) as compared to those receiving the Pfizer vaccine (shown in purple).

The dashboard shows that about 502,000 doses have been delivered to the state so far,

If you click a tab in the lower left of the dashboard, you will find a map showing where the vaccine is available. About 350,000 Alabamians who are 75 years old or older can get the vaccine. The state cautions that the doses are still in limited supply.

Some hospitals have the vaccine, but are trying to get their frontline health care workers vaccinated first.

