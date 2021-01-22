Alabama-native Hank Aaron Dead at 86

by Alabama News Network Staff

The baseball great and one-time home run king Hank Aaron has died. The Atlanta Braves said he died peacefully in his sleep early Friday. No cause was given. He was 86.

Aaron endured racist threats with stoic dignity during his pursuit of Babe Ruth but went on to break the career home run record in the pre-steroids era.

“Hammerin’ Hank” set a wide array of records during a 23-year career spent mostly with the Milwaukee and Atlanta Braves, including RBIs, extra-base hits and total bases. But the Hall of Famer will be remembered for one swing above all others, the one that made him baseball’s home-run king.

Alabama Governor Ivey has ordered all flags at the capitol to be flown half-mast in honor of the the Alabama legend.

I’m saddened to hear that Mobile-native, Hammerin’ Hank Aaron has passed. He inspired many young boys and girls to pursue their dreams and pursue excellence in whatever they do. I extend my deepest sympathies to his family, friends and former teammates. @HenryLouisAaron @Braves — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) January 22, 2021

Rest in Peace, Hank Aaron. 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/fTmOeK5Ksz — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) January 22, 2021

I was saddened to learn of the passing of MLB Hall of Famer and native Mobilian Henry “Hank” Aaron. He represented the best of our City as a humanitarian, business leader, philanthropist and a national baseball icon. We join so many in mourning his loss and honoring his legacy. pic.twitter.com/PZPGTUVAC5 — Mayor Sandy Stimpson (@MayorStimpson) January 22, 2021

