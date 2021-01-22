Alabama School Coronavirus Dashboard for January 22

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Department of Public Health has released an updated school dashboard of coronavirus cases for January 22. This is the second weekly report of the year.

Overall, there are 2,155 COVID-19 cases involving Alabama’s public schools for this week. That is down from 3,071 last week. The dashboard doesn’t specify whether the cases involve students, teachers or other school employees.

In the Montgomery metro area, here are the number of cases for the week:

Montgomery Public Schools – 80 (69 last week)

Autauga County Schools – 25 (93 last week)

Elmore County Schools – 38 (103 last week)

Pike Road Schools – 11 (10 last week)

Dallas County Schools – 13 (unreported last week)

Selma City Schools – fewer than 5 (fewer than 5 last week)

SEE THE COMPLETE DASHBOARD