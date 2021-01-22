Coffee County Man Killed in Pike County Crash

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Troopers are investigating a two vehicle crash that claimed the life of 42 year old Andrew Baker of Jack.

State Troopers say that Baker was driving a the wrong way on Highway 231 south of Brundidge when he hit a Ford Edge head at 4:10am Friday morning. The Edge was then hit by another commercial vehicle.

Baker was taken to Troy Regional Hospital where he later died. The driver of the Ford Edge has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries

ALEA continues to investigate the cause of the crash.