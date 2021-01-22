Auburn Man Faces Charges in Connection with Capitol Riot

by Alabama News Network Staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Another Auburn man faces federal charges in connection with the riot at the U.S. Capitol earlier this month. Court records show 23-year-old William Wright Watson of Auburn faces charges of civil disorder, being in a restricted building with a dangerous weapon, and disorderly conduct. Watson previously had his bond revoked in a drug case after he was identified as participating in the Jan. 6 riot. An investigator wrote in an affidavit signed Monday that Watson described carrying a can of mace, pushing onto the Capitol grounds, and entering the Capitol through a broken window.

