Auburn University Cancels 2021 Spring Volleyball Season

by Alabama News Network Staff

Due to the result of opt-outs and injuries, the Auburn volleyball program will not compete during the spring semester portion of the 2020-21 season. Auburn, which played eight competitions in the fall under first-year head coach Brent Crouch , will fall below the minimum threshold required to compete this spring due to the number of total participants and available front row players.

Auburn Director of Athletics Allen Greene

“While it is disappointing that the circumstances do not allow us to participate in the spring volleyball season, the health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes will always be our top priority.”