BTW Piano Teacher Dies; Fourth MPS Teacher to Die this Week

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Public Schools has announced the death of Booker T. Washington Magnet High School teacher. The teacher’s name is Leslyle Ames. Ames was a piano teacher at the school.

“Mrs. Ames was a brilliant and beautiful spirit who was committed to developing the gifts and talents of young musicians. We will never forget the bright light that she and her family provided the entire BTW community and the piano magnet,” BTW Principal Dr. Quesha Starks said.

The death of Ames marks the fourth death this week of an employee within the Montgomery School System.