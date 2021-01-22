Coroner Identifies 21-Year-Old Man Killed in Police Shootout

by Alabama News Network Staff

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Officials in Alabama have identified a man who police fatally shot after authorities said he fired at them multiple times. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the man Thursday as 21-year-old Eusi Malik Kater Jr. Birmingham Police Sgt. Rod Mauldin says authorities were called to a neighborhood Wednesday due to reports of shots fired. Mauldin said that when officers arrived they encountered a suspect who ran away and fired several shots. The sergeant said the suspect later climbed onto a porch and fired again. Officers returned fire, striking Kater. He died at a hospital. The State Bureau of Investigation is reviewing the shooting.

